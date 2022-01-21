“If this is a failure, let it help us learn”

2022-01-20

The coach of FC Barcelona, ​​Xavi Hernandez, lamented the elimination of Copa at the hands of Athletic Club (3-2) in the quarterfinals and said that he would not classify the defeat as a failure, but if someone considers it that way, he trusts that it will “use them to learn”.

“Athletic’s intensity has surpassed us in duels, in each ball, for them it was always the last. San Mamés has this, if you don’t give your best in these situations it’s very difficult. We have been gaining patience, we scored the goal, we were better in phases, but to summarize, they have beaten us due to intensity”, analyzed the culé coach.

IN PHOTOS: THE FRUSTRATION OF THE CULÉ STAFF AFTER ELIMINATION

“It has been an excellent Athletic, organized, well worked. It was hard for us and in the end we found Pedri’s goal, it seemed like it was our moment but the penalty came. There are times when if it has to come up heads or tails, it will always be tails”, added Xavi at a press conference.

The Blaugrana coach acknowledged that they are going through “difficult times”, but he preferred to be optimistic. “We have no choice but to work and work. Now we have the League and the Europa League. We have to try to recover quickly because they are two hard blows, two titles lost in one week”, he said.