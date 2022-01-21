If you pay 5 million dollars, the crumbs that Cruz Azul de Boca would receive for Pol Fernández

Cruz Azul would receive crumbs from Pol Fernández’s pass to Boca Juniors

January 19, 2022 6:03 p.m.

With a few months to sell it, Blue Cross prefer to receive little to nothing for the pass of William ‘Pol’ Fernandez. Boca Juniors convinced him to travel to Argentina and negotiate his contract, despite the fact that the midfielder still belongs to the cement team.

Blue Cross has been plausible on the subject that, if you want to leave, that you do so and that it be rather Boca Juniors who pays From Argentina they assure that the Xeneize team would seek to pay only 2 millions, despite the fact that Pol Fernández is valued at 5 million dollars.

The board of directors of the cement sector has accepted the offer of the 2 million dollars in order to release the foreign quota and be able to bring another element in a timely manner, since the market is shortly to close in Liga MX.

Two very marked positions are those of the defense and a forward, but also with the exit of Pol Fernandez they would be looking for an interior on the left. The options you have Blue Cross there are many, but it could run out of more reinforcements due to the pressure of time they have to negotiate.