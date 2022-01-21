IgG and IgM values: How do I know if I have passed the coronavirus? | Health | Magazine

An antibody test, also known as a serology test, allows antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 to be detected in your blood.

Immunoglobulins or antibodies _Y-shaped proteins found in different body fluids_ are produced by specific cells, including white blood cells, and their main function is to recognize antigens or foreign substances to neutralize them.

There are five main types of immunoglobulins (IgG, IgM, IgA, IgE, and IgD), differing from each other in size, charge, chemical composition, and different roles in the immune defense strategy.

Immunoglobulin G (IgG): It is the most abundant type of antibody in the body. It is found in the blood and other fluids and provides protection against bacterial and viral infections. IgG can take a while to form after an infection or vaccination.

Immunoglobulin M (IgM): It is mainly in the blood and lymphatic fluid; this is the first antibody the body makes to fight a new infection.

Immunoglobulin A (IgA): It is found in the linings of the respiratory tract and digestive system, as well as in saliva, tears, and breast milk.

Immunoglobulin E (IgE): It is normally found in small amounts in the blood. It can be found in higher amounts when the body overreacts to allergens or is fighting an infection caused by a parasite.

Immunoglobulin D (IgD): It exists in small amounts in the blood and is the least known antibody.

In the fight against the pandemic, different tests are used to detect SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, or the antibodies that your body generates after having COVID-19 or after being vaccinated.

SARS-CoV-2 screening tests tell you if you are infected at the time of testing. This type of test is known as a “viral” test because it attempts to detect viral infection. Nucleic acid amplification or antigen tests (NAATs) are viral tests.

There are two types of viral tests: rapid tests and laboratory tests. Viral tests use samples from your nose or mouth. Rapid tests can be done in minutes and can include antibody tests and certain NAAT tests.

Laboratory tests may take a few days and include RT-PCR tests and other types of NAATs. Some results may require confirmation testing.

An antibody test, also known as a serology test, allows antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 to be detected in your blood. The body generates antibodies after being infected with SARS-CoV-2 or after being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Serological tests consist of the detection of antibodies (IgM, which indicates resolving infection, and IgG, which indicates past infection).

Specifically, IgM antibodies appear 6-7 days after the start of the infection and greater positivity is detected at 15 days. Around day 20 from the onset of symptoms are no longer detected.

IgG antibodies appear approximately 15 days after the start of infection and confer probable immunity, although it is currently unknown for how long.

Interpretation of IgG and IgM antibodies

IgG IgM Interpretation Comment Negative Negative absence of disease If you have a clinical picture compatible with COVID-19, perform RT-PCR. Consider window period (does not yet develop antibodies) Positive Positive Presence of the disease Patient must be isolated Positive Negative – Immunity || – Final phase of the infection || – Past and cured infection May require molecular testing to determine if patient can still infect others Negative Positive – Early onset of the disease || – False negative IgM The test should be repeated within 5 to 7 days: || – If IgG (-) and IgM (+) are maintained, it is a false positive. || – If IgG and IgM are positive, it indicates current infection. Perform RT-PCR if there is no possibility of repeating IgG and IgM

These serological tests are not currently recommended to determine if you have an ongoing infection, although they may be useful in population-level epidemiological surveys in which you want to assess the prevalence of people who have been in contact with the virus.

A screening test should always be discussed by your doctor. (I)

