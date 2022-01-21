Immunologist Alfredo Corell proposes personalized medicine to combat covid



Influenza infection, focus of debate in ‘Horizonte’



Iker Jiménez has had the immunologists, Alfredo Corell and Eduardo López-Collazo, and the emergency physician from the Ramón y Cajal Hospital César Carballo at his panel of experts



The sixth wave, which has left almost 3 million infections in just a month and a half due to the Omicron variant, could be peaking

immunologists, Alfredo Corell and Eduardo Lopez-Collazo, and the emergency physician at the Ramón y Cajal Hospital Cesar Carballo analyzed this Thursday, January 21, the latest news about the sixth wave of the pandemic, about the situation in schools and about whether or not it should be covid influenza.

For many experts, getting the flu from the coronavirus is not the right one, it is not an adequate term when talking about this virus, “I don’t like the word, what is that you have to prepare to live in a scenario in another way”, has insured Alfredo Corell. “And that other way has to go to the personalized medicine“, has added.

What is personalized medicine?

“We now have a mix of people who were infected in March, who then have been vaccinated once, who don’t know if they are going to get the second one, those who got the second one, and then they have had it at Christmas omicron or delta“explained the expert.