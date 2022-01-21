In tears, Adele canceled her long-awaited shows in Las Vegas

The singer Adele told some of the reasons why the concerts she was going to give in England were postponed

“Hello. Listen, I’m so sorry but my show is not ready.” says Adele in a video uploaded to her Instagram account in which she breaks the news of the cancellation of their long-awaited shows in Las Vegas.

In November, Adele had announced that she would star in a regular show, known as a residency, in Las Vegas from January 21 to April 16, 2022. She was going to play every night for 4,000 people.

According to several reports, Adele was going to earn almost a million dollars per show, thus becoming the highest paid female artist in the history of Las Vegas residencies. Tickets ranged from $1,325 to more than $17,000.

The British, who currently resides in California, was going to offer two concerts every weekend under the title Weekends with Adele (weekends with Adele) at the Colosseum of the Hotel Caesar, one of the most important venues in the city of gambling.

“We tried absolutely everything we could to get it ready on time for you but we were absolutely devastated by delivery delays”, assured the singer through tears. “Half of my team contracted COVID-19 and it has been impossible to finish the show. And I can’t give them what I have now. And I’m broken, broken. Sorry”.

He also lamented that the announcement “has to be so last minute. We spent more than 30 hours trying to see how… We’re out of time. I am so upset and I am so embarrassed. I apologize to everyone who has traveled. I’m really sorry. We’re going to reschedule the dates, we’re going to do it right now, and I’m going to finish my show and take it to the level that it needs to be. Sorry. It has been impossible”.

The permanent residences of Las Vegas are a type of concert, starring long-distance and renowned artists, which for months attract tourists from the US and other countries to Las Vegas.

Britney Spears, Celine Dion, Elton John, Rod Stewart and Mariah Carey are some of the singers who have had their own show in that city.

In the case of Adele, she was going to have her own function when she just released her fourth studio album, 30, a work of classic sounds that deals with her divorce and motherhood and that spent several weeks at number one on the international charts, in addition to garnering excellent reviews

Before the release of the album, the television network CBS aired an Adele concert filmed at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles and an interview with Oprah Winfrey that gathered more than 10 million viewers in prime time in the United States.

For the moment, Adele has not announced plans to offer an international tour.

