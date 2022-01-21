Interview with doctor Pedro Pascual, candidate for Por Ávila

The February 13th It is the date indicated in red on the calendar by all Castilian-Leoneses. It is the day that they are called to go to the polls to elect the new president and government of the Junta de Castilla y León. Elections in which the future and direction of healthcare for the coming years are also decided. In these elections, only one health name rises above the rest of the candidates. It’s of Pedro Pascual, Emergency and Emergency doctor, who combines his assistance work with his work as a solicitor in the Autonomous Courts. In an interview with Medical Writing, highlights the proposals of his small party, By Avila, for regional health. It also analyzes the health challenges in the region and reviews the latest current issues.

How can the growing polarization and political radicalization affect health and when it comes to reaching agreements?

Polarization and radicalization are never positive and, therefore, neither are they when we talk about health. At Por Ávila we believe that on any topic, and even more so on one of absolute relevance such as health, we must talk to everyone and reach the greatest possible consensus. You have to sit down, talk, work and, far from maintaining opposing positions, give in and seek the interest of the citizens.

Who does Por Ávila feel more comfortable with when it comes to making healthcare agreements?

We do not put a sanitary cord, we talk to everyone, always seeking the general interest and especially the improvement of health in Ávila.

What are the health priorities of Por Ávila in health?

The improvement of the health situation of the people of Ávila, especially in time-dependent pathologies such as stroke and myocardial infarction. In addition, maintain quality Primary Care in rural areas.

“We do not put a sanitary cordon, we talk to everyone, always seeking the general interest”

Working on the front line as an emergency doctor and combining it with my political work in the Courts.

Regarding the management of the pandemic, I believe that not only for the Junta de Castilla y León, but for any of the administrations, it has been a difficult and complex task. We do not doubt the good intentions of all of them, but we regret that there has not been unity of criteria in political decisions.

Do you think this is the best time for an early election and a change of Minister of Health?

Obviously not. We are in the midst of the sixth wave and absolutely nothing justifies this electoral advance, while the data with the highest incidence of the entire pandemic is being produced.

How is health policy made from a party in a province as small as Ávila?

Knowing the province of Ávila allows us to know first-hand and closely the characteristics and health needs and, in addition, through Ávila can afford to transfer them without restrictions and with total freedom, in this case, to the Courts of Castilla y León.

Recently, there was talk of the possibility of locating the UME Academy in Ávila. In addition to the UME, and in line with the Government’s plan to decentralize State institutions from Madrid, is Ávila ready to be the headquarters of a state health agency?

Of course, Ávila is prepared, without a doubt, to be the seat and to be the seat of any state body.

Which one?

From anyone.

“The homologation of non-community citizens must maintain the guarantee of our system”

Because in Ávila there is a lack of many specialties due to the mere fact of the level in which the Ávila Hospital is catalogued.

As for attracting talent, at Por Ávila we believe that attracting talent is just as necessary as retaining it, keeping it here. For this, salary and contractual conditions must be improved and temporality must be corrected.

Castilla y León, due to its demography and territorial extension, has very specific characteristics that make health management difficult in rural areas. In this sense, what is Por Ávila’s model in this area?

Indeed, Castilla y León has its own characteristics, but not only the Community. Within it, not all areas are the same. Only within Ávila, areas such as La Moraña or Valle del Tiétar, are very different and have numerous peculiarities. Based on this, from Por Ávila we believe that primary health care in rural areas should be promoted, reorganizing personalized and face-to-face assistance based on consensus. And I insist, as I have done during this time in Parliament, that, for this, our best political tools are consensual work and dialogue.