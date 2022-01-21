It is the iPhone that I would buy and it is thrown at the price

If I had to choose the best iPhone in value for money, it would undoubtedly be this one thanks to this spectacular offer from Amazon.

If this year there is a 100% recommended iPhone, that is the one iPhone 12and thanks to the discounts we are seeing, it is probably the most attractive iPhone at the moment for its value for money. Right now it’s out of price on Amazon and it’s the best time to get it.

The differences between the iPhone 12 and the 13 are very small, so with this price difference there are no doubts: I would buy the iPhone 12. Apple sells it in its official store at a price of 809 euros, but now it can be yours on Amazon for 729 eurosa 10% discount.

Know more: iPhone 12

You have the iPhone 12 available at this price in the 6 official colors: Blue, White, Black, Purple, Red and Green on Amazon. However, the offer could be limited and could disappear at any time, so if you are interested we recommend you get hold of it as soon as possible.

iPhone 12 Specifications

The iPhone 12 is a true all-rounder, a device perfect for any type of userwith specifications at the height of the best:

A premium design in aluminum and glass.

in aluminum and glass. Screen Super Retina XDR OLED 6.1 with a resolution of 2,532 by 1,170 pixels.

with a resolution of 2,532 by 1,170 pixels. Protection Ceramic Shield stronger than any other smartphone glass.

stronger than any other smartphone glass. 5G connection for ultra-fast downloads and streaming in high quality.

for ultra-fast downloads and streaming in high quality. Processor A14 Bionic the fastest chip in a smartphone.

the fastest chip in a smartphone. Advanced dual camera system 12 Mpx with wide angle and ultra wide angle.

12 Mpx with wide angle and ultra wide angle. Night Mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 and 4K HDR video recording with DolbyVision .

3 and 4K HDR video recording with . 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and video recording in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision.

with Night mode and video recording in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision. FaceID the most advanced facial recognition secured in the world.

the most advanced facial recognition secured in the world. IP68 water resistance 6 meters up to 30 minutes.

6 meters up to 30 minutes. Accessory Compatibility MagSafe which are easily attached and allow faster wireless charging.

which are easily attached and allow faster wireless charging. Battery up to 17 hours playing video.

playing video. iOS 15 with all its news.

