it’s yours for only 245 euros

This Samsung Smart TV only costs 245 euros on Amazon. It is certainly a tough competition for Xiaomi.

Having a Smart TV at home is already something necessary, as it allows us to enjoy a wide range of entertainment content and other advantages, such as being able to send the image from your mobile. Fortunately, the price of these smart TVs has fallen in recent times. The best example is Samsung TV 32T5305C, a model with Full HD resolution and 32 inches that collapses to the 245 euros in amazon.

This Samsung Smart TV is positioned as a direct rival to Xiaomi’s cheap TV, as it also offers good features for a more than affordable price. It is worth mentioning that his official value is 329 euros, so the discount offered by Amazon exceeds 80 euros. It is a television that you can place in any room of the house, and with which you can quickly access apps like Netflix, YouTube or HBO Max. All this, of course, with a good image quality and a beautiful design.

Buy this Samsung Smart TV for only 245 euros

For only 245 euros you can buy a Samsung smart TV from 32 inches. As you can see in the image above, it has a simple but very nice design, with not very wide edges and open legs towards the sides that give it a more modern touch. The screen is LED technology with Full HD resolution, which means that you will be able to see the content with a good level of sharpness and correct color reproduction.

By having HDR, images look more vivid and detailed, even in dark scenes. Furthermore, thanks to technology PurColor, the colors are more realistic and lead to a more immersive experience. In short, this Smart TV has everything you need to offer a more than good display of images. The sound will not be a problem either, since it mounts a 10W speaker power with Dolby Digital Plus.

This Samsung TV 32T5305C arrives with Tizen as operating system, which opens a huge window into the world of entertainment. You can use streaming apps like Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+ or YouTube. In addition, you can also connect the Smart TV with Google Assistant, Alexa and AirPlay 2, which will allow you to control its operation with your voice. On the other hand, you can also connect your computer to work with a larger screen.

We end up talking about its connectivity section, in which we find two HDMI ports, one USB port, WiFi 4 and a digital audio output. Ultimately, we are before a most complete Samsung Smart TV that you can now buy for only 245 euros. What are you waiting for to take advantage of the occasion?

Related topics: Offers, Samsung, Technology

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!