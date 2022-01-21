Iván Morales, Cruz Azul’s new objective to replace Cabecita

Midtime Editorial

Blue Cross keep adding names to your long list of prospects for beef up the vacant who left jonathan rodriguez after his departure to the Middle East. The directive Celeste has put the eyes on the Chilean market with Ivan Morales, young forward of colo colo directed by Gustavo Quinteros.

In chili, the local media say That this Friday will be a key day to define the player’s situation whose contract with the Andean team ends on June 31.

And according to the report, the machine contacted with the representative and later with colo colo to put an offer on the table. Negotiations do not seem entirely simple, because the footballer wants to go to Europe and they are waiting for an offer from a club on that continent.

That yes, the cement interest does not displease neither within the Chilean club nor in the footballer’s environment. The newspaper La Tercera reported that “Quinteros was asked not to consider him in the friendlies already played, since if they don’t sell it in this transfer window, the pass will be in the hands of the scorer next June.”

WHO IS MORALES?

Morales has 22 years and it has 29 goals in 100 matches with Colo Colo. In addition to being considered national selected. The nicknamed Tank has a history of indiscipline that have caused him separations of their teams for partiesEven one of the strongest controversies was that during January of last year, its neighbors they complained because the footballer constantly held parties without respecting the health protocol amid the coronavirus pandemic.

