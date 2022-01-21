Jennifer Lopez reveals the reason why her relationship with Marc Anthony ended | People | Entertainment

The famous marriage lasted from 2004 to 2011.

The singer and actress Jennifer Lopez is one of the most powerful women in the entertainment industry, but even so, the businesswoman has also suffered extreme situations, such as episodes of panic attacks that have put her out of control.

During a 2016 interview with the magazine W, López spoke about his career. At that time she was a co-host of American Idol, was doing a residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas and was starring in the police drama Shades of Blue. “When it comes to work, I never get tired,” he said.

Regarding panic attacks, the actress recalled that she began to suffer from them after starring in the film Selena (1997). She said that people started approaching her in public and it became disturbing, so now she doesn’t go anywhere alone.

“I never thought about fame until (Selena),” Lopez told W. After that movie, I had panic attacks. I remember walking down the street and someone yelled, “Jennifer!” and didn’t know who he was. I ran home. From that moment on, I realized that I couldn’t be alone in public. I don’t think I’ve been alone on the street in over 20 years.”

Furthermore, in his book True Love (2014), recalled the moment she realized she needed to divorce Marc Anthony, a notorious marriage that lasted from 2004 to 2011.

The diva from the Bronx explained that she realized that she could no longer be together with the Puerto Rican artist during a photo shoot for L’Oreal, on the verge of suffering an anxiety attack. “Sitting there having my makeup done, I felt like my heart was pounding and I couldn’t breathe. I was consumed with anxiety,” he wrote in the book.

Lopez said she began to panic and told her mother and her manager, Benny Medina, how she felt. “I don’t think I can continue with Marc any longer,” he said.

“What people did not know is that my life was not really that good,” he confessed in the publication. “My relationship was falling apart and I was terrified,” she added.

The couple announced their divorce in July 2011. (E)