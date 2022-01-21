Johneshwy Fargas, the hero in the Criollos championship: “It’s a great moment”

Mayaguez. Johneshwy Fargas always dreamed of hitting a game-winning drive in a big game. And he did it Thursday night for the championship.

Fargas doubled to left field with two outs in the eighth inning to break a tie on the scoreboard and give Criollos de Caguas the decisive lead in a 4-3 victory over Indios de Mayagüez to repeat the title in the final. of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League.

The Criollos dominated the series 4-1.

“It’s a great moment,” was Fargas’s first reaction, while his teammates carried the championship trophy on the field of the Isidoro “Cholo” García Stadium at the conclusion of the fifth game of the final.

“I always wanted to have a moment like this, to help the team in a big game. Thank God it went well. I was able to help and I’m very happy.” continued the Criollos outfielder.

The Criollos de Caguas defeated the Indios de Mayaguez 4-3 to win the championship for the 2021-22 season of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League. In the photo, closer Ricardo Gómez celebrates the victory after the last out. (David Villafane/Staff)

It was the second consecutive title for the Criollos. Last year, they swept Mayaguez. (David Villafane/Staff)

This is the 20th title of the Criollos, top winners of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League. (David Villafane/Staff)

The Indians again fell short of the title in their fourth straight final. In fact, they are 2-16 in the streak. (David Villafane/Staff)

Against the wall in the series, the Indios attacked first at Estadio Isidoro “Cholo” Garcia to lead 2-0 in the first inning. In the photo, Brett Rodríguez is about to score. (David Villafane Ramos)

Caguas’ reaction was not long in coming. In the third act against left-hander Eric Stout, the Criollos scored three runs to take the lead. (David Villafane Ramos)

Mayagüez continued to fight and tied the match 3-3 in the fifth inning. In the photo, Vimael Machín, from Caguas, runs the bases. (David Villafane Ramos)

The Criollos regained command of the fifth game of the series in the eighth inning with a double by Johneswhy Fargas, a shot that secured the victory. (David Villafane/Staff)

Fargas got to the batter’s box with Jancarlos Cintrón at second and Roby Enríquez at first with two outs off Indians star reliever Fernando Cruz. And he hit a line drive over third base to bring Cintrón home with the decisive run of the night, while Enríquez was thrown out at the plate to close out the inning.

Fargas celebrated in a big way the hit in the bases.

“I had a plan. In recent weeks I had faced Fernando several times -since the semifinal series against Santurce- and I was able to execute it. When I hit the ball I knew at least one run was going to go in. Winning a second championship is incredible and you have to give a lot of credit to the team’s management”, added Fargas.

It was the Criollos’ 20th championship in league history; top winners. And for the leader Ramón Vázquez it was the fourth title. Last year he was also in charge of Caguas, when they swept the Indios in four games. He previously won two with Santurce.

“I have to give a lot of credit to the staff and the players who were released in this series. We did it and now to work for Puerto Rico (in the Caribbean Series)”, Vázquez said in the midst of his team’s celebration.

Caguas was outscored 7-1 by the Indios in the regular series. But the story in the final was totally different, even winning three of the four away games.

“Everyone here knew this was going to be different. We had a very different team than the one they faced in the regular season. Our pitching staff was better and the reinforcements (from the RA12 and Santurce teams) contributed greatly in the semifinals and final. Everything worked to the letter,” said Vázquez, highlighting the contributions of hitters Roby Enríquez and David Vidal, and pitchers Ricardo Vélez and Alexis Díaz.

Now, the Criollos will be representatives of Puerto Rico in the Caribbean Series that will begin next week in the Dominican Republic.

The general manager of the Criollos, Jesús “Motorita” Feliciano, indicated that on Saturday they will meet with the tournament director, Carlos Berroa, to work on the preparation of the team. Feliciano announced that, so far, all the members of the team are available to play in the Caribbean tournament, including Venezuelan pitcher Nivaldo Rodríguez, who will need permission from his country’s league to participate in the event.

“For a series like this we need depth at all positions and we will be talking with the league about the players that will strengthen the team,” Feliciano said.