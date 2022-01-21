Julián Álvarez River Plate would be a Manchester City player | Argentine League

Julián Álvarez is among the best attackers in South America, taking into account his great participations with River Plate, which have also earned him calls by Lionel Scaloni for the Argentine National Team. At just 21 years old, he is one of Marcelo Gallardo’s regulars, in addition, being chosen as the best player in America in 2021, they make him stand out as one of the figures in the coming years.

But it will not be much that can be seen in the millionaire box, since his exit ticket seems closer and closer. According to information from the journalist Juan Balbi, the offer reached Núñez’s offices, from the Premier League “River assures that he will accept Manchester City’s offer for Julián Álvarez and that it will be 27.5 million dollars gross. Thus, the club would have between 20 and 21 million left”.

It should be noted that the rest of the percentage of the transfer would remain in the possession of Deportivo Atalaya, a team from the Córdoba league, which was in charge of carrying out the attacker’s training process.

The question now falls, once the business is concluded in all aspects, when the Argentine would have to join Guardiola’s discipline. According to the newspaper Olé, the intention in the conversations and on the part of River Plate, is to achieve the transfer of the player until the middle of the year. Now, depending on the results in the Copa Libertadores, they would seek to retain him until the end of 2022.