Julio César Chávez Jr reveals that his father wants to annex him again

Julio Cesar Chavez Junior He used his social networks again to break out against his father, after he revealed that this wants to re-admit him to a rehab clinic, a situation that he considered to be out of place. The boxer pointed out that The Caesar of Boxing is pressuring you to return to your partner frida munoz.

“Soldiers, cops, lawyers, they tell me to sue them, but I have not wanted, I am not interested in doing something against them, but if there is something that they do not see me, in Guadalajara there is an island… but the more they have me like this, the more money they’re going to steal. Money is the problem of everything.

“(My dad tells me) go with her if we’re not going to put you in the clinic, that’s not how you fix a relationship. My wife is going to say, that fucking asshole, if his dad tells him that, he’s a stupid guy, that’s where all the mess came from“, He said Chavez Junior, who regretted that his father does not support him.

“So that the new generations know him, his people try to distract him with me, because he supposedly cares a lot about me, but if someone cares about you, he wants the best for you. Instead of saying it’s good that my son is better, he is the only father in the world who does not want his son to be the best.

“He is a legend and I respect him, the respect I have for him is true, I never used it at all, but I always admire it, but better from afar, I adore my dad, but don’t let him talk to me about my family. Nobody loves him like I do”, added the boxer in his stories of Instagram.

Julio Cesar Chavez Junior He regretted that in the face of any situation that happens in his life, they want to solve everything admitting him to a rehabilitation cliniceven hinted that is willing to defend himself this time so that this does not happen.

“If someone is messing around that we use things, it’s to go check, and not lock up a guy and take away his phones for four months, let them take anything and that’s it when he comes out and asks, tell him he’s a crazy asshole and put him back in.

“They say I bring a gun, I don’t bring it, but it does make me want to bring it for when the bastards come (from the annex) I am going to push them back to my house by force, and I have my right. They will say that I threatened them, What I am saying is that if they want to hurt me, who comes first, them or me?“, he indicated.

challenge his father

Chavez Junior I consider that it would be wise for his father undergo brain studies to find out if there is any type of damage: “With the permission of all Mexicans, we must do a study of the brain of all those who are there, and whoever goes wrong, let’s hospitalize him, if he’s wrong again because they told me that… I don’t know, I’m not going to say anything. We do the studies and whoever goes wrong should be admitted“.