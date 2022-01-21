Karol G has double; Anuel AA’s new girlfriend wants to look like her

Anuel AA I would be in a relationship with the dancer and singer Yailin the Most Viral, and although several followers of the singer were happy for him, others began to notice that his new girlfriend wanted to look like Carol G. ex-partner of reggaeton and who is very followed in the music industry.

The interpreter ofbug‘ and the Puerto Rican formed one of the most beloved relationships in the show, as they constantly let their love be seen on social networks. Both boasted some of their luxurious trips, gifts and of course their musical collaborations.

Although it seemed that the relationship was very strong, since they had been together for about three years, the artists ended surprisingly during 2021, leaving his fans shocked. Nonetheless, Carol and Anuel They seemed to have a good friendship and there was even talk of a reconciliation.

Anuel AA’s girlfriend, do you want to be like Karol G?

Since it was revealed that Anuel would be in a new relationship, the followers of the interpreter of ‘G point‘ have begun to compare her, especially after she appeared with a blue hair, which is characteristic of Carolina Giraldo Navarro, the singer’s real name.

Yailin is compared to Karol G Photo: Special

The blue mane is a style that has used Carol G for several years, so it bothered some of the fans that she wore the same tone, knowing that this type of comparison would arise, in addition, the 21-year-old singer has also been characterized by other types of hair colors.

The also influencer announced that had undergone cosmetic surgery, although it is not known exactly what her modification was, many fans of the Colombian assured that it’s a change to look more like the Grammy winner.

Yailin the Most Viral, tShe is 21 years old, and is a Dominican urban music singer and dancer, who has more than 390 thousand followers on social networks. ‘Chivirika‘, ‘Mi Baby’ and ‘Cuero’ are some of his hits that are played in clubs.

