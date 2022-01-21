Kelly Rizzo, widow of Bob Saget, reveals in tears the last messages she received from the actor

Kelly Rizzo, widow of Bob Saget, in an interview for the “Today” program, shared the latest messages she received from her husband, hours before dying.

“I was so thankful that it was all ‘I love you so much.’ I think I said, ‘I love you so much., and he also told me: “I love you infinitely”, then I wrote: “I can not wait to see you tomorrow”, Rizzo mentioned on the verge of tears.

More than a week after the death of the “Full House” actor, despite the fact that Rizzo still does not assimilate the news, she says calm because the time she shared with Saget it was quality and they never stopped telling each other how much they loved each other.

“He valued every second we spent together…That’s why this is so heartbreaking, but at the same time I know that every second we spent together was made the most of.” said the founder of Eat Travel Rock.

“Nothing was left unsaid, and nothing was left on the table”, he added.

Bob Saget had no physical discomfort days before his death

When Kelly Rizzo was asked if days before the death of Bob Saget noticed something strange in her husband or if he had told her about any physical discomfort, she said that none, that the actor was only experiencing some anguish due to everything that is happening in the world with the pandemic.

“All I will say is that I was very happy and excited to be back on the road.” declared.

“He was also very sensitive, and all the weight of everything that was happening in the world weighed heavily on him, and so he felt more compelled than ever to make people laugh”, he added.

Bob Saget died on January 9, at the age of 65, in Orlando, Florida. His funeral was attended by around 100 people, his closest friends and family, who at the end of the ceremony approached Rizzo to condolence him and tell him that the actor, days before he died, contacted everyone to remind them how much he loved them as a farewell.

“I’m like, ‘How did he have time to talk to everyone and tell everyone he loved them all the time?’”…“I knew it was because he told me 500 times a day, but there wasn’t a single person who doubt her love for him.”

Here you can see the interview with Kelly Rizzo: