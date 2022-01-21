King’s Cup 2022 | Athletic 3-2 Barcelona: Athletic and VAR throw Barcelona out of the Copa del Rey

The match deserved that both teams went to the quarterfinals. It was an ode to football, the Cup in its purest form. A frenetic pace, two great goals, rain, extra time, injuries, two teams that did not speculate at all and an exemplary crowd that carried their team, cup finalist in the last two editions, to the quarterfinals eliminating the current champion. Marcelino’s men deserved the victory at times, but the game went into extra time because Barça scored in their only two shots on goal in the 90 minutes. A Jordi Alba penalty that Muniain converted in extra time gave Marcelino’s men a fair victory in a tribute to the new format of the Copa del Rey.

The defeat with the psychological flavor of Barcelona’s victory against Real Madrid in the Super Cup had an effect and Bilbao saw a new example of Barça that Xavi wants and, therefore, all of Barcelona. But he didn’t give it to win either. San Mamés is a complicated field in itself, but in a single-match cup tie and having one of the greats of our football as a rival, it is much more so. When Athletic’s fans are plugged in, they exert the most pressure on their rivals and Barça suffered from it from the start. The ‘rojiblancos’ fans, after acknowledging the good work of Marcelino’s men in the Super Cup, threw themselves into trying to lead their team to a new final, being aware of the difficulty of the stake. They made it.

The Asturian coach made some changes compared to his usual team, especially in defense, with the presence of the young Agirrezabala in goal and the incursion of Vivian and Yuri, recovered from their injuries. Nico Williams earned the starting job and it was his older brother Iñaki who started on the bench. Sancet and Raúl García debuted at the top. On the other side, Xavi left Ansu Fati on the bench from the start, but brought out a completely recognizable team. Ez Abde supplied the punished Dembélé and Jutglá remained once again in the eleven.

It is usual for Athletic to come out with one more gear than their rival in matches, but this season they were lacking in efficiency and had a hard time scoring goals despite their strong pressure. Against Barça the panorama changed and they went ahead in their first clear arrival after two minutes. Play by band of Nico Williams that goes in speed of Jordi Alba crosses to the area, Sancet does not control well but the ball arrived at Muniain that with an impressive thread placed it in the square of Ter Stegen. Great goal from Navarre that corroborated his good form in line with the improvement of Athletic. Barça suffered the blow, but did not break down and went on to have control of the game, beating their rival in midfield.

Xavi’s men were lucky to equalize soon, something necessary so that the match did not go away in a complicated field like San Mamés. And he did it with another great goal, the first by Ferran Torres as a Barça player. The ex-City player culminated a great move from Barça’s touch with a shot placed where Agirrezabala could not reach. Even with the score level, Barça kept possession, but the red and white contras were very dangerous. Muniain made it close to 2-1 after a cross from Nico Williams. The pace of the game was frenetic, there was no let up, and Nico Willliams put Ter Stegen to the test with a cross shot. The Cup in its purest form and the rain appeared so that the match had everything.

In the final rush before the break, Athletic had two great chances to go ahead but Piqué avoided a dangerous shot by Sancet and Ter Stegen made a save from a close shot by Raúl García. The halftime tie sometimes fell short for a great Athletic. After the break, Xavi brought in Nico and brought out Ez Abde with the clear intention of gaining power in midfield against the high pressure from the Basques. Marcelino kept the eleven who did so well in the first half, there was no reason to change. But as soon as the second part begins had to do one forced. Sancet, one of his best players, gave poor support on a play and the pain in his left knee forced him to ask for a change so that Iñaki Williams could come out.

With half an hour to go and with the game at a slower pace, Xavi brought out the artillery, bringing on Frenkie de Jong and, above all, Ansu Fati. Barça dominated, but they had only had chances until that moment. The Williams created an opportunity that ended with a high shot from Iñaki. The red and white lack of aim kept the game open for a Barça that was waiting for its opportunity. In minute 84 a center by Iñaki Williams was poisoned and hit the crossbar and two minutes later ecstasy came to San Mamés after a foul by Muniain that touched Berenguer and the ball remained dead between Iñigo Martínez and Piqué so that the Basque central defender push to goal from the same line. Athletic had the game in their pocket, but this Barça is different and at the last moment Pedri took the game to extra time to take advantage of a ball that came to him after a Chilean by Diego Alves as a cross.

In extra time, Barça suffered a serious setback and it was a new muscle injury to Ansu Fati. It’s a shame about the Barça striker who suffered a muscle mishap again when he was joining the team. The two teams were fused and It was time to take advantage of the rival’s mistakes. And there came an unnatural hand from Jordi Alba to the center of Nico Williams that after a VAR review ended in a penalty. Muniain’s brace and Athletic went ahead on the scoreboard for the third time. Pedri was overwhelmed by fatigue and asked for the change after the extra time break. More problems for Xavi.

The emotion presided over the second part of the extra time, but Athletic knew how to endure and will be in the draw for the quarterfinals with all deserved. Barça is left without the title that it had the best chance of winning, but green shoots are seen in the Barça team.