Latina live to see Peru vs. Jamaica: Free online transmission link on the Internet | Peru vs. Jamaica live on Movistar Sports | FREE Internet transmission from Peru Jamaica | NCZD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

Peru vs. Jamaica LIVE Latina: They will meet this Thursday, January 20 from 8:00 pm (Peruvian time) in an international friendly. The match will also be broadcast by Movistar Deportes, Star+ and Movistar Play, while you will be able to follow all the incidents, with videos of the goals and best plays, through this minute by minute.

READ ALSO: Peru vs. Jamaica: When and what time is the friendly match 2022

Preview of Peru vs. Jamaica

Peru vs. Jamaica will take place at the National Stadium in Lima and there will be a special atmosphere, since the presence of fans in the stands was confirmed. According to the permission granted by the authorities, the match will have 12,906 spectators and the entry of musical instruments will be allowed, in addition to flags, previously approved.

This will be a new test for coach Ricardo Gareca, who is looking to fine-tune his team and obtain some variations for the next double date of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. During the match against Panama, only Pedro Gallese, Alexander Callens and Christian Ramos were the members of the ‘Blanquirroja’ base who initiated the actions.

For its part, the Jamaican team, under the orders of coach Paul Hall, assumes this friendly with great expectation. Among the main figures of the ‘Reggae Boyz’ appear Kaheem Parris and Deshane Beckford attack, while the experienced Kemar Lawrence serves as leader in defense.

At what time is the Peru vs. Jamaica

United States – 5.00 pm Los Angeles time

Mexico – 7.00 pm

United States – 7:00 pm Texas time

Peru – 8.00 pm

Jamaica – 8.00 p.m.

Ecuador – 8.00 pm

Colombia – 8.00 pm

United States – 8.00 pm Miami time

Bolivia – 9.00 pm

Venezuela – 9.00 pm

Argentina – 10.00 pm

Chile – 10.00 pm

Uruguay – 10.00 pm

Brazil – 10.00 pm

Paraguay – 10.00 pm

Portugal – 1.00 am (Friday, January 21)

England – 1.00 am (Friday, January 21)

Italy – 2.00 am (Friday, January 21)

Spain – 2.00 am (Friday, January 21)

On which channel to watch the match Peru vs. Jamaica?

Peru: Movistar Sports, Latina Television and Movistar Play

Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador: Star+

History of Peru vs. Jamaica

The matches Peru vs. Jamaica have only been played in a friendly way and there is a record of three clashes in the last 16 years. The balance is favorable for the ‘Blanquirroja’, who knew how to win twice and tied in the remaining game.

06-13-2017: Peru 3-1 Jamaica – Friendly

09-07-2010: Jamaica 1-2 Peru – Friendly

11-15-2006: Jamaica 1-1 Peru – Friendly

Alignments for Peru vs. Jamaica

Peru: Pedro Gallese; Aldo Corzo, Christian Ramos, Alexander Callens, Nilson Loyola; Josepmir Ballón, Yoshimar Yotún, Christofer Gonzáles; Andy Polo, Luis Iberico and Alex Valera.

Jamaica: Dwayne Miller or Amal Knight; Javain Brown, Damion Lowe, Jamoi Topey, Kemar Lawrence; Ramone Howell, Tevin Shaw; Alex Marshall, Kaheem Parris, Deshane Beckford, and Jourdaine Fletcher.