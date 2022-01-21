Laura Zapata reveals how Thalía celebrated her grandmother Eva Mange’s 104th birthday

Thalia and Laura Zapata Yesterday they celebrated the 104th birthday of their grandmother, Mrs. Eva Mange, who despite the health problems she has had to face due to the negligence of which she was a victim in an asylum, remains strong and with a desire to live .

Yesterday, the woman who took care of Laura, when her mother Yolanda Miranda married businessman Ernesto Sodi, celebrated another year of life and was the same participant of Master Chef Celebrity who revealed how both she and Thalía celebrated such an important event.

“Thalia He already spoke on the phone, he has not sent cake and flowers, or a gift. But he sang to her in the mornings, he told her how pretty she was. Well, she is making herself present with a lot of love, “said Laura, who after a few years ago accused the celebrity of not supporting her financially, now they have a good relationship, since she is the only one of her sisters who supports her and helps with Mrs. Eve.

Regarding her other sisters, she commented: “Here they don’t call, here they don’t have to call, when someone finishes something, they finish it and one ends up because of situations they don’t agree with and in life you have to set limits,” adding that although Camila Sodi has said that she cares about Mrs. Mange, “I haven’t noticed how she cares, they are people who are out of our lives.”

For its part, Thalia He made a post on his Instagram account, where he showed part of the video call he had with Mrs. Eve and He took the opportunity to congratulate her once again.

“These are the mornings that King David sang 104 years of life! I celebrate you and I love you my grandmother. Happy birthday… Here are the two granddaughters singing her mornings holding her hand”, receiving thousands of expressions of affection.

Due to the health situation the world is facing, Laura Zapata did not allow reporters to enter her home, as in past years, since her grandmother’s health is delicate; however, he thanked the displays of affection and attended the media.

