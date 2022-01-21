Learn about proper blood sugar levels for patients with and without diabetes

Constant monitoring of sugar levels is a fundamental factor for patients with diabetes; It allows to regulate the effectiveness of the treatment and identify alterations.

The sugar charts can land the levels that the person should reach taking into account these factors.

In order to carry out a more objective monitoring of diabetes treatment, experts rely on sugar charts. These reference guides are also consulted by diabetic patients who constantly self-assess their results.

Glucose levels can vary depending on the time the person performs the test, the patient, and the time since the last food eaten. However, the sugar charts can land the levels that the person should reach taking into account these factors.

Treatment for diabetes requires regulation of blood sugar levels, and keeping them as close to normal as possible; hence, tests are performed at home or in medical centers so frequently. And despite being guided by a universal tool such as sugar charts, the professional will also individualize a plan to regulate the patient’s glucose according to their lifestyle and diet.

In general, the expectations of treatment for diabetic patients tend to be higher than those of a person who does not suffer from this condition, and these plans are linked to different factors such as age, the presence of other conditions such as cardiovascular disease, arterial problems , organ damage, stress, personal habits, lifestyle, etc.

Before meals, the desired blood sugar levels blood for undiagnosed patients of diabetes should be less than 100 mg/dl. In patients diagnosed with diabetessugar levels should be between 80 and 130 mg/dl.

1 to 2 hours after starting a meal, the desired levels of sugar for undiagnosed patients of diabetes, it must be below 140 mg/dl, and in patients diagnosed with diabetesthey must be below 180 mg/dl.

During a 3-month period in which an A1C test can measure blood glucose levels, the percentage in patients without diagnosis of diabetes must be less than 5.7%, and in patients with diabetes it must be less than 7% or less than 180 mg/dl.

Monitoring of blood sugar levels

Currently, there are several alternatives to be able to monitor blood sugar levels, both at home and in the medical center. Most of these devices require the use of blood obtained through the puncture in one of the fingers and radioactive strips, in order to issue a result in mg/dl.

This allows obtaining a more precise reading and tracking the daily changes in blood sugar levels, in addition to this, it allows the expert to identify the operation of the treatment to make the necessary adjustments in these plans. In general, these self-exams vary depending on the person with diabetes, and the stage in which it is.

Diabetes type 1:

In adults, it is necessary to carry out the verification between 2 to 10 times a day. Specialists recommend that it be done on an empty stomach, between meals, before and after physical activity and before going to sleep. In children with this condition, it is recommended to check blood sugar levels at least four times a day: between meals and before bed.

Type 2 diabetes:

The frequency to perform the verification varies according to the dose of insulin that has been prescribed, and the use of any other additional medication. However, people whose treatment includes intensive insulin should perform the tests fasting, before meals and at night before going to sleep. On the other hand, people who, in addition to insulin, take other medications should carry out the verification on an empty stomach and before going to sleep. However, these types of recommendations are conditioned by the professional who is handling the case, so they can vary from one patient to another.

Gestational diabetes:

Women who develop diabetes during pregnancy should be tested more frequently, even in times of physical and emotional stress, as well as in the presence of acute illness or symptoms of depression.

Lower blood sugar levels:

When blood sugar levels are too high, you can follow the recommendations below to lower them without negatively impacting your health:

Cut down on carbohydrates, but don’t stop eating them

Increase the amount of water you drink throughout the day

Try to keep moving, especially after meals, to burn off excess blood sugar.

Eat more high-fiber foods.

Source consulted: Medical News Today