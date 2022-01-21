Learn about the three projects promoted by the Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic, in the framework of the International Tourism Fair (Fitur 2022), presented this Thursday, together with the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the new tourist destinations in the country in which there are already hotel projects under development and for which foreign hotel investment is sought.

In an act celebrated with the presence of Zurab Pololikashvili, secretary general of the UNWTO, and David Collado, minister of sightseeingSpanish and foreign investors were shown the objective that the country has of attracting, promoting and retaining investment in initiatives of sightseeing sustainable, presenting the most attractive opportunities of this destination that enjoy an excellent geographical location, a solid legal framework, economic stability and modern infrastructures.

The Dominican Republic has a special interest in the development of three specific projects in the coming years: Costa del Ámbar, Miches and the relaunch of the Colonial City. In general, the three destinations highlight the idea that it is the perfect time to invest in the country, especially in these projects.

Costa del Ámbar, with almost 17% of tourist rooms in the country, seeks to develop and promote the sightseeing of the north coast of the country, being the priority project of the State with 303 projects of construction and remodeling of hotels, residential projector, shops, health or logistics, among others. The destinations of Puerto Plata or Sosúa are especially interesting.

Punta Bergantín already has more than 30 projects in six components: tourism and hotel, golf courses, urban center, innovation center, film studios and real estate.

For its part, the Miches complex seeks to position itself as the new sustainable luxury destination for the tourism investment, with investments that exceed 100 million dollars in hotels and other attractions in the area.

The relaunch of the Colonial City of Santo Domingo will highlight the history and culture of this area. It seeks to consolidate itself as the new leisure and business destination for which the State has launched a city revitalization program of 100 billion dollars between 2022 and 2025 in the restoration of houses, museums and infrastructure of the Colonial City.

With more than 80 thousand rooms and an investment of more than 15 billion dollars invested, the Dominican Republic is the preferred destination for foreign direct investment, ranked number one in Central America and the Caribbean.