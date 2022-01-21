LeBron James reveals how Russell Westbrook feels about being benched by Lakers

In the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers coach Frank Vogel decided to bench Russell Westbrook. LeBron James revealed how the NBA star felt about this decision.

It’s not news anymore… Los Angeles Lakers lost again in the season NBA 2021-22 after the game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, January 19, they were once again under .500 (more losses than wins) and in the last five games fell into four. There is a crisis, there is no doubt about that, and Russell Westbrook he was the target again.

The final minutes of games is where the stars of the team must step up and score the key baskets to win. The Lakers tried, but surprisingly, Westbrook was benched by coach Frank Vogel during the fourth quarter against the Pacers and couldn’t do anything to help Lebron James and company.

The defeat of Los Angeles Lakers 104-111 against Indiana Pacers had Russell Westbrook with 14 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, a loss and the great controversy of the game when he witnessed the final minutes of the game sitting from the bench. Did they let go of Russ’s hand?

Lakers coach Frank Vogel explained why he benched Westbrook in the fourth quarter and with the endorsement of the leadership, the only thing missing was to hear LeBron James’ opinion about what happened with Russell, who was encouraged to say how is Russ after this decision.

LeBron reveals how Westbrook feels about being benched by Lakers in NBA

As Russell Westbrook did not attend the media after the game Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers, at LeBron James asked how Russ felt about Coach Vogel’s decision to bench him in the final minutes of the game and hinted that the point guard is upset.

– Lebron James: “Have you followed Russ throughout his career?…Have you followed Russ throughout this season? Do you think that would upset Russ, not being in the game?”.

– Journalist: “I would imagine so.”

-Lebron James: “There’s your answer.”