LeBron James surpasses Stephen Curry and leads the vote count for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

The Los Angeles Lakers star surpassed the Golden State Warriors point guard and is the most voted of all. In the East commands the injured Kevin Durant.

One month after the voting process for the All-Star Game 2022 on the National Basketball Association (NBA), the third count of the preferences made by fans through different platforms has been officially delivered.

It should be remembered that the popular choice represents 50 percent, while the rest is divided between what the coaches and media representatives choose, so what the fans decide through the league’s official site, the application and social networks will be key in the days that remain.

Two days before the opening of the votes, it has been known who commands the preferences of fans around the world for the NBA All-Star 2022, with the surprise that LeBron James has overtaken Stephen Curry, being the most popular.

The third vote count for the NBA All-Star Game 2022



In this update, the King emerges as the most voted with 6.8 million preferences, surpassing the Chef with 6.2 million, both in the Western Conference; further back among those who have more votes appear, in the East, the injured Kevin Durant with 5.4 million and the Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo, with 5.1 million.

In addition, it is ratified in the first place among the guards in the East to DeMar DeRozan, which reached 4.1 million preferences; while the big jump of the week was given by the Serbian Nikola Jockic, which ranks below LeBron and Curry, with 4.1 million.

Let us state that this Saturday, January 22, at midnight (Eastern Time) the voting process will end; after it, the headlines will be announced for this meeting scheduled for on sunday february 20, in Cleveland, Ohio.