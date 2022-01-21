Liga MX appoints César Arturo Ramos to direct Cruz Azul vs. Rayados

César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos is the name of the referee who will direct Cruz Azul’s next match in Liga MX, against Rayados de Monterrey as visitors.

This Saturday, January 22, at 9:06 p.m., Cruz Azul will jump onto the main field of the BBVA stadium and visit the Rayados de Monterrey, in a duel valid for matchday 3 of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament. The sky-blue will seek to maintain their positive streak of two wins in a row in the contest.

For this date, Juan Reynoso only manages two casualties. In addition to Guillermo Fernandez, who is in Argentina on leave and whose return to Mexico is expected next Monday, January 24, Christian Tabó also joins, who is still injured and whose return to the fields will be on matchday 4 after the FIFA date.

Liga MX confirmed the refereeing quarters for matchday 3 of Liga MX, and the match between Cruz Azul and Rayados de Monterrey will have César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos as main referee, who will have Andres Hernandez Delgado and Edgar Magdaleno Castrejon as assistants. To them is added Alejandro Funk Villafañe as the fourth official of the match.

Ramos Palazuelos has not refereed the Machine since May 22, 2021, when he had to direct the second leg semifinal against Pachuca. That day, the Celestes won 1-0 and qualified for the Grand Final of the tournament. There were two yellow in the cement, one in the Tuzos, an expulsion to a rival player and one to a member of the own CT.

What uniform will Cruz Azul wear?

In the match against Rayados de Monterrey, the sky blue will wear all white, with shorts, jersey and socks of the same color, since they will be visitors this day. At the same time, the Monterrey natives will wear their full home uniform: blue shorts, red socks and a blue-toned shirt with white details.