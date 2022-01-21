Lis Vega leaves little to the imagination showing off her attributes on video with a strappy bodysuit

Showing more and more of her sensational figure, Lisa Vega He again unleashed low passions on social networks after uploading a video where he exposes those curves that are the fantasy of millions.

On this occasion, the statuesque Cuban published a clip on her Instagram account in which she appears promoting her OnlyFans content, where the camera passes over her body in the foreground and exhibits its prominent attributes sheathed with a strappy bodysuit that leaves little to the imagination of his almost two million followers.

“New content on my #onlyfans, I answer all messages. #lisvegaofficial and many surprises these days and on #valentine #link in my #bio #lapoetadelourbano #godnight ❤️ #playboy #playmate #sincensura @playboy @playboymx @onlyfans #playboymx”, wrote the actress and singer at the bottom of the material she has been well received with all kinds of compliments.

As if that were not daring enough, the also vedette Lis Vega raised the temperature several degrees through an image in which her body is very exposed thanks to a sequin minidress that she used without underwear posing in front of a mirror.

You may also like:

Lis Vega falls in love with her fans dancing sensually in a top and tight nude leggings

From the snow, Kendall Jenner boasts a great body with a bikini that barely covers the most essential

The photos of Luis Miguel captured in public where he looks much younger and thinner