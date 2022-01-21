Luis Miguel reappears in Miami much younger and thinner

In recent weeks, information about Luis Miguel and their physical, health and economic status have skyrocketed. It has been some photographs from this week that have finally clarified how the Mexican artist is.

As the images show, he not only looks happy and smiling, but also slimmer and with a rejuvenated image. Nothing to do with the snapshots of the interpreter of “La unconditional” from months ago that showed a more deteriorated Luis Miguel.

With a look of the most youthful, in shape and a hairstyle that suits him perfectly, the singer was so animated during his visit to a car dealership.

The images of these meetings have gone viral and have spread like wildfire on social networks where they have not stopped commenting on it.

READ | Luis Miguel will continue to be the ‘Sun of Mexico’… even if he doesn’t work

This is how he had been seen in his last appearances:

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Luis Miguel

“Thin but very handsome”, “Beautiful”, “Divine”, He is handsome, elegant and healthy”, “A teenager”, “Beautiful as he alone”, “Spectacular”, “More handsome than ever”, wrote just a few of users in networks.

An image that shows that Luis Miguel is still not only one of the most beloved artists, but also one of the most handsome!

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

ON VIDEO: Biography of Luisito Rey reveals the harsh childhood of Luis Miguel