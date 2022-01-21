Luis Miguel rejuvenated celebrates 40 years of experience (PHOTOS)

With iconic songs, unbeatable hits, Gold, Diamond and Platinum Records. Countless awards, recognitions and tours around the world, today Luis Miguel celebrates 40 years of success.

On January 21, 1982, with only 12 years of ageLuis Miguel released his first album “Un Sol” and with it began his musical history.

The interpreter of “La Incondicional” has sung ballads, Latin pop, bolero and has praised the ranchero genre around the world.

As if that were not enough, “El Sol” has set unbeatable historical records throughout his career. Ten of the 14 songs from his latest album “México por Siempre” were positioned within the TOP 50 on digital platforms, something unprecedented for this genre.

In 2021, Luismi became the first Latin artist to surpass five billion streams on Spotify and was consecrated as “The most listened to artist in Mexico”, on digital platforms.

Today iconic songs by the artist continue to position themselves within the top 100 on platforms.

He has toured in more than 22 countries, packing from Madison Square Garden to the National Auditorium, where he is the only artist with an unattainable record of 258 dates in the history of this venue. The foregoing led him to receive international recognition such as “Pollstar” which consecrates him as one of the “Top 20 All-Time Grossing”.

His last tour Mexico Forever! It added more than 150 concerts throughout the United States, Latin America and Spain, being confirmed by Billboard as the tour of the year and the most successful Latin tour worldwide.

To all his successes is added his bioseries that managed to top the number one position as the most popular on the platform of Netflix Worldwide.

