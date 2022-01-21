Lying down, Chiquis Rivera raises her dress and shows off her thighs

In some of the interviews he has had, especially the last one he had with Jomari Goyso, Chiquis Rivera, said that he had never really liked showing his legs up, much less wearing shorts, which he did in one of his latest music videos. Many things seem to have changed for Jenni Rivera’s daughter and now, Without fear of anything and lying down from the bed, Chiquis raised her dress and showed off her thighs, which are flattered by all their fans.

It is not a secret to anyone that the curves of Chiquis Rivera They are really explosive. Men melt every time the singer shows off any of her exuberant attributes. Such is the case of this recent image, where Chiquis Rivera appears showing her thighs in a short dress from the intimacy of the bed and while she was lying down.

“Self-love is the secret ingredient of lasting happiness”, is the text that accompanies the image of Chiquis Rivera. But, days before, some unpublished images of showing off her body in a black bodysuit, stockings and high boots caused havoc on social networks. Without a doubt, the beauty of Chiquis always gives something to talk about.

While the Riveras are still following the controversy and the war between Juan Rivera and Rosie Rivera with their nephews over the audit of the company of the late singer Jenni Rivera, Chiquis Rivera enjoys the luxurious new mansion he bought in Indian Springs for $3.2 million dollars. Every day Chiquis shows a “little piece” of herself while doing her daily things.

Just yesterday, Chiquis Rivera He has already published a preview of his next single “I want to wake up with someone”, which will premiere on January 28 on all digital music playback platforms.

