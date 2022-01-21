Machine Gun Kelly revealed that Megan Fox’s engagement ring has thorns and it hurts if she tries to take it off | Famous

Hollywood actress Megan fox and the musician Machine Gun Kelly got engaged after keeping their relationship out of the spotlight, the artists announced the news on January 11 in a video posted on Instagram.

In the clip it was appreciated Richard Colson Baker (real name) who chose a luxurious resort in Puerto Rico for the moment.

The famous shared the images in which the drummer knelt down and asked him the classic question while he showed off the two-stone ring he designed for the protagonist of ‘Transformers’.

In an interview given to ‘Vogue’ magazine after the Dolce & Gabbana show, the musician specified that it really is two rings in one and that one band is encrusted with a purebred, untreated Colombian emerald and that the diamond is from Stephen Webster’s jewelry, Machine Gun Kelly confessed that what keeps them attached to the rings is a magnet.

“The concept is that the ring can be separated to make two rings. When attached, it is held in place by a magnet. So do you see how it fits? And then it forms a dark heart.”

In addition, the drummer affirmed that the piece is the most original and having been in the elaboration process was something very “significant”. This was revealed by the jeweler.

“He wanted something that was completely original and meaningful to both Megan and him. It gave me a lot of material in an almost lyrical way.”

But there was another revelation that generated controversy, MGK stated that the ring is made with thorns, in such a way that if the actress tries to take it off, it will hurt.

“Gangs are thorns. So if he tries to take it off, it hurts. The love is pain!”.

That’s right, the ring has a masochistic touch and hides a history with pain, which is why if Megan decides to take it off, she will suffer.

Also, in case the jewel was not special, after the proposal, both sealed the moment by drinking each other’s blood, an action that could only be done by this risky and outgoing couple.

The now engaged made their courtship official in July 2020, from that time they showed how passionate and intense it was.