Maluma is the protagonist of the new Versace collection

It was Donatella Versace herself who was in charge of not only announcing, but also welcoming Maluma as the protagonist of the new Versace campaign for its Spring-Summer 2022 collection.

In recent years, Versace has been characterized by selecting artists to promote its various collections.

Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga or Dua Lipa are some of the names that have legitimized the brand and now it is the turn of the artist from Antioquia.

“Here he is… Maluma is the new Versace man. Maluma you are an incredible soul; strong, confident and full of contagious energy. You are perfect! I love you,” Donatella Versace wrote on her Instagram account on Wednesday.

Just minutes after the announcement, Donatella herself uploaded a photo with the paisa musician.

“I love reading your amazing comments about the campaign. Taking these images with @maluma was so much fun. I felt that all of Colombia was there dancing with us, while the music played in the background, ”wrote the heiress of the fashion emporium.