Maluma is the protagonist of the new Versace collection

It was Donatella Versace herself who was in charge of not only announcing, but also welcoming Maluma as the protagonist of the new Versace campaign for its Spring-Summer 2022 collection.
In recent years, Versace has been characterized by selecting artists to promote its various collections.
Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga or Dua Lipa are some of the names that have legitimized the brand and now it is the turn of the artist from Antioquia.
“Here he is… Maluma is the new Versace man. Maluma you are an incredible soul; strong, confident and full of contagious energy. You are perfect! I love you,” Donatella Versace wrote on her Instagram account on Wednesday.
Just minutes after the announcement, Donatella herself uploaded a photo with the paisa musician.
“I love reading your amazing comments about the campaign. Taking these images with @maluma was so much fun. I felt that all of Colombia was there dancing with us, while the music played in the background, ”wrote the heiress of the fashion emporium.
The reactions
Faced with this information, Juan Luis Londoño (Maluma’s first name) expressed that it was a dream come true and that for him it is an opportunity to “represent Colombia globally through music, fashion and much more.”
“Fashion is one of my greatest passions outside of music and being part of the vision of Donatella and the Versace family is an honor,” confessed the urban performer.
Since the beginning of his career in music, the Paisa musician has publicly expressed his fondness for fashion, so much so that he had already ventured as a designer alongside Balmain, one of the most important houses in Paris, with garments inspired by the 80s that set the standard in Miami.
Maluma’s point of inspiration for that collection was his Papi Juancho album.
Maluma will be in concert in Medellín, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, on April 30.
“It is a challenge to fill the stadium, more than 40,000 people, I am here to put the medal on the world map,” said the artist in an interview with EL COLOMBIANO about this show, for which more than 25,000 tickets have already been sold.