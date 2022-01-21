Maluma premieres the song Cositas de la USA

Maluma joins the list of artists who decided to get up early in the year and release a song in the first days of this 2022.

The artist from Antioquia, who this Wednesday was announced as image of the new collection of the Versace brand, premiered this Thursday the theme Cositas de la USA, a song that talks about the gifts that people bring from the United States to loved ones.

The video clip was shot in Medellín by director Harold Jiménez and producer Verónica Vélez from 36 Grados.

Maluma appears with a retro and very colorful look. In the video, the singer is seen with different women to whom he always brings gifts, in a hotel.

The urban musician prepares to the concert that will be offered next April 30 in the Atanasio Girardot Stadium in Medellin.