Marathón starts the Clausura 2022 tournament defeating and sinking Platense in the Morazán stadium

2022-01-20

Saved by the Bell!. The Marathón achieved a tight 1-0 victory against Platense in Morazán for the closing of Day 1 of the Clausura 2022 tournament of the BetCris League of Honduras. The solitary goal of the match was the work of Argentine Lucas Campana at minute 72 of the match. With this result, the purslane were located 4 in the Clausura Position Table with 3 points. While the selacios sink further into the basement of the General Table with just 6 points. A tangled match that saved Campana Marathón and Platense started the match with a lot of momentum, but as the minutes went by it was diluted as a result of inaccuracies on both sides. The first clear play of danger came until the 18th minute when Elder Ramos took a shot from the left that forced goalkeeper Luis Ortíz to concede a corner kick.

Those directed by Martín “Tato” García tried to play diagonal football, but without creating danger in Rafael Zúniga’s goal. The greens had to open the account at 32, but Luis Vega’s header went wide after a brilliant cross from Cristian Cálix. Both teams went into the break goalless. In the complement, “Tato” made Reinieri Mayorquín and Frelys López enter and step on the accelerator and the award arrived at minute 72. In a free kick from the right charged by José Aguilera to the area where the Argentine Campana rose to deflect and send it to the nets for the final 1-0. Maradiaga also made moves in his squad to look for a tie, but in the end time eluded them.

REVIEW MINUTE BY MINUTE OF MARATHON VS. PLATENSE GAME OVER: Marathón beat Platense 1-0 with a solitary goal from Lucas Campana.

RED! The referee expelled Frelys López from the Marathón for what he considered rough play at minute 90+1.

NEAR! Elí Palma controlled his chest and took out a shot that went wide. Marathon is saved at minute 90. CHANGE in Marathon: Adrián Ramírez enters for Lucas Campana at minute 85. CHANGE in Platense: William Moncada enters for Roger Iscoa at minute 82. 81′ Dangerous free kick on the edge of the area in favor of Platense. YELLOW for Frelys López del Marathón at minute 78. 72′ Free kick charged by the right to the heart of the area where the Argentine Campana rose, he changed it to Zúniga and inside. MARATHON GOOOOOOOOOOL! At minute 72 Lucas Campana with a header opens the account and makes it 1-0 for Platense.

CHANGES in Marathon: Reinieri Mayorquín and Frelys López entered for Luis Garrido and Santiago Córdoba at minute 67. YELLOW for José David Montoya from Platense at minute 64. CHANGE in Platense: Elí Palma for Bayron Rodríguez at minute 62. CHANGE in Marathon: Bryan Castillo enters for Cristian Cálix, who retires due to injury at minute 60. NEAR! Solani shakes off a mark on the front and takes a shot that contains Rafa Zúniga at minute 59. 57′ Cálix returned to the field of play. But it looks annoying. In Marathon they are already preparing a change. 56′ Cristian Cálix ends up beaten on the play and leaves the field on a stretcher to receive medical attention. OUTSIDE! Shot by Bayron Rodríguez from the right that goes high. Marathon is saved at 56. WHAT DID YOU DO! Center to the right and Héctor Aranda rises in the area, but ends up sending it out. Forgive Platense at 52. 48′ Corner kick to the right that connects Bayron Rodríguez with a header and Brian Molina ends up deflecting for a corner. Platense presents a change: Roger Iscoa entered for Edson Rocha. BEGIN THE SECOND PART! Marathón 0-0 Platense at the Morazán stadium for the closing of date 1 of Clausura 2022. END OF THE FIRST PART: Marathón and Platense draw 0-0 at the Morazán stadium in a duel with few danger options.

Four. Five’ The referee indicates 2 minutes of substitution in the Morazán stadium. NEAR! Corner kick to the far post and header by Héctor Aranda that passes close to the post. Marathon is saved at minute 51. OUTSIDE! Free kick taken by Jorge Cardona that Marco Martínez with a header could not straighten and ended up sending it out. Platense forgives 36. NEAR! Cristian Cálix’s free kick into the area where Luis Vega headed in, but his shot went to the side of the goal. Platense was saved at 32. 29′ Center to the right that seemed to carry danger, but Rafa Zúniga was attentive and left the area to save without problems. The greens press. YELLOW for Lucas Campana del Marathón at minute 27. 25′ Filtered ball that forces Rafael Zúniga to go out and anticipate. Now comes the counter selacia.

OUTSIDE! Lucas Campana stepped into the area to the left and took a shot that went wide. Platense was saved at minute 22. NEAR Shot by Elder Ramos from the left that forced Luis Ortiz to send for a corner. Marathon is saved at minute 18. 16′ Shot that passes far from the goal defended by Rafael Zúniga. The game in Morazán still does not present clear actions. 10′ Throw-in in favor of the Marathon. Referee Selvin Brown issues a warning to forward Byron Rodríguez. 5′ Both clubs look inaccurate at this start of the match. The greens looking for the rival goal.

YELLOW for Marco Martínez del Platense for a strong tackle against José Aguilera at minute 2. START THE GAME IN THE MORAZÁN! Marathon vs. Platense for the closing of day 1 of Clausura 2022. 7:03pm The holders of Marathón and Platense enter the field of play. The duel is about to start in Morazán. 7:00 p.m. In the stands of Morazán there are quite a few green shirts.

6:54pm They finished warming up and are in dressing rooms. They will soon jump onto the grass to start the clash.

6:40 p.m. Mario Martínez is injured in the warm-up and drops out of the starting 11. Edwin Solano will play in his place. The left-hander was going to wear the captain’s badge today in the greens. The 11 of the Marathon: Luis Ortiz, Bryan Barrios, Luis Vega, Brian Molina, José Aguilera, Luis Garrido, Cristian Cálix, Edwin Solano, Isaac Castillo, Santiago Córdoba and Luis Campana. DT Martin “Tato” Garcia. The bench: Denovan Torres, Reinieri Mayorquín, Walter Ramírez, Mikel Santos, Axel Motiño, Jeison Contreras.

Platense 11: Rafael Zúniga, Antony Cervantes, Marcos Martínez, Federico Maya, Elder Ramos, Edson Rocha, José Montoya, Héctor Aranda, Jorge Cardona, Bayron Rodríguez and Alvaro Klusener. DT Ramon Maradiaga. Substitutes: Rubén García, Roger Iscoa, Joshua Nieto, Jorge Ojeda, Elí Palma, José Canelas, William Moncada, Jorge Castrillo and Bruno Alemán. 6:25pm The lanterns of the Morazán stadium begin to light up.