Marathon vs. is already played. Platense in Morazán for the closing of Date 1 of Closing 2022!

2022-01-20
MINUTE BY MINUTE MARATHON VS. PLATENSE
See Table of Positions of the BetCris League of Honduras
10′ Throw-in in favor of the Marathon. Referee Selvin Brown issues a warning to forward Byron Rodríguez.
5′ Both clubs look inaccurate at this start of the match. The greens looking for the rival goal.
YELLOW for Marco Martínez del Platense for a strong tackle against José Aguilera at minute 2.
START THE GAME IN THE MORAZÁN! Marathon vs. Platense for the closing of day 1 of Clausura 2022.
7:03pm The holders of Marathón and Platense enter the field of play. The duel is about to start in Morazán.
7:00 p.m. In the stands of Morazán there are quite a few green shirts.
6:54pm They finished warming up and are in dressing rooms. They will soon jump onto the grass to start the clash.
6:40 p.m. Mario Martínez is injured in the warm-up and drops out of the starting 11. Edwin Solano will play in his place. The left-hander was going to wear the captain’s badge today in the greens.
The 11 of the Marathon: Luis Ortiz, Bryan Barrios, Luis Vega, Brian Molina, José Aguilera, Luis Garrido, Cristian Cálix, Edwin Solano, Isaac Castillo, Santiago Córdoba and Luis Campana. DT Martin “Tato” Garcia.
The bench: Denovan Torres, Reinieri Mayorquín, Walter Ramírez, Mikel Santos, Axel Motiño, Jeison Contreras.
Platense 11: Rafael Zúniga, Antony Cervantes, Marcos Martínez, Federico Maya, Elder Ramos, Edson Rocha, José Montoya, Héctor Aranda, Jorge Cardona, Bayron Rodríguez and Alvaro Klusener. DT Ramon Maradiaga.
Substitutes: Rubén García, Roger Iscoa, Joshua Nieto, Jorge Ojeda, Elí Palma, José Canelas, William Moncada, Jorge Castrillo and Bruno Alemán.
6:25pm The lanterns of the Morazán stadium begin to light up.
6:20 p.m. Welcome to Minute by Minute of the game Marathon vs. Platense that will close day 1 of the Clausura 2022 tournament.