María Celeste Arrarás reveals how Telemundo’s proposal was to resign from Univision

10 years after the launch of “Al Rojo Vivo”, its presenter, Maria Celeste Arraras revealed the mysterious way in which he decided to resign from Univision, to jump to his competition, nothing more and nothing less than Telemundo.

The renowned journalist has a long history in the world of television journalism, in which she has had numerous good experiences, others not so good and some a bit risky. Just as it was when the high officials of Telemundo proposed that she be the anchor of a new project, but before she was Puerto Rican, she had to resign from the network where she had been working for many years.

In his column “This is how I see it… Reflections of María Celeste”, the Puerto Rican narrated how they hid the negotiations of the new proposal so that no one would find out before an agreement was finally reached.

María Celeste confessed that it was in 2002 when she decided not to continue working at Univision and be part of its competition as the main presenter of a new show that would even replace another Telemundo program.

“In 2002, I decided not to renew my contract with Univisión, the network for which I had worked for so many years, and I began to negotiate with its rival, Telemundo. For strategic reasons, no one could have known that we were considering launching a new show that would not only compete directly with my old show, but would also replace the show that Telemundo had in the same time slot.“, he explained in his article.

clandestine meetings

He explained that the meetings to negotiate all the details of the program were totally clandestine, and they even gave him a secret name in order to achieve a level of discretion in which no one could know what these new plans were about.

“My clandestine meetings with the two most important executives of Telemundo and my artistic agent took place in my house and in hotel suites so as not to be seen. I can already imagine what people would have thought when they saw me enter the rooms talking to them in a low voice and acting so mysterious. To maintain confidentiality, the two executives gave me a secret name: Diane“, revealed.

Fortunately, the rigorous secrecy surrounding the preparation of what is today one of Telemundo’s most recognized programs was so perfectly planned that no one found out about the show until its launch on April 10, 2002.

“The plan worked. No one found out about it until we decided the time had come. On April 10, 2002, we made the official announcement in a luxurious hotel in Miami, in a room full of journalists from all over the United States and Latin America.“, commented the Puerto Rican.