Marjorie de Sousa accepted the “rock” … and is getting married for the second time! | Showbiz 123

By William Guzman P.

Marjorie deSousa She is ready to say goodbye to being single and with that intention she accepted the marriage proposal that her current boyfriend, the Mexican businessman, has just made to her. Vincent Uribewith whom he has been romantically involved for a little over a year, which began immediately after meeting at an event in Mexico.





According to the magazine People in spanishthe Venezuelan star could marry in the middle of this year to start a new life with her fiancé, whom she once defined as “the man of her life”, widely known in the world of international gastronomy and leader of several social foundations.

According to the aforementioned publication, the protagonist of soap operas such as “The Heartless”, “Until the end of the world” Y “on the other side of the wall” would have received the “rock” from the hands of Uribe. A source linked to their environment assured that the couple made the commitment to marry during a romantic dinner that took place in a luxurious restaurant in Miamiwhere her boyfriend owns several businesses.

“The couple began to prepare everything related to the celebration, which would take place in Miami, at the request of Marjorie de Sousa, who lives between Mexico and Florida, where she has many friends and some relatives,” said the source, without specifying when it will be. Wedding.

The 41-year-old actress relapses into marriage because we remember that in 2004 she married the actor Ricardo Alamowhom he divorced in 2006. In 2012 he joined Julian Gilin a stormy relationship that lasted five years and from which was born Mathiaswho has been the center of the ex-partner’s legal conflicts.