Maximum speed! 6 tricks to surf the Internet faster

Another option is to change the router directly. With the Wi-Fi 6 standard many advantages have been introduced in terms of signal modulation, thanks to which it is achieved Increase Speed with the same power, as has also been achieved slightly improve range . A WiFi 6 router doesn’t cost a lot of money, and it can save you a lot of headaches.

If you have range problems with WiFi, you may not be using the best channel in your area, since for example many of your neighbors may be using your same channel on 2.4 GHz (usually channels 1, 6 or 11). ), and there is one of them that is the least used. Therefore, by changing it normally you can reduce interference and improve coverage . There are programs like WiFi Analyzer that allow you to determine which channels are used the most around you.

If we are accessing the Internet through WiFi on a computer, the signal may not be reaching us well because there are obstacles, because we are far from the router, because there are many devices connected, or simply because there is a lot of interference in the environment. The best way to end all that is use an ethernet cable , which we can pass through the corrugated tubes at home, taking advantage, for example, of the tubes used by the telephone line sockets, which are practically no longer used.

Be careful with the use of other devices or programs (torrent, etc)

If there are several people using computers at home, it may be that one of them has a torrent download program open and you have not noticed. It is important to review the traffic generated by each idle device in the event that you have speed or latency issues in your home, as this way you can quickly identify the culprit. To do this, you can see it from the Task Manager in the Performance section. If you want to know which process is consuming bandwidth, you can look at it in Resource Monitor.

This device may not even be saturating the maximum speed of the line, but if it is constantly using the WiFi connection, we may have ping and instability if our router does not have MU-MIMO.

Change the browser or install it from scratch

If you have navigation problems with the browser, you may need to clear the cache and even install the browser from scratch. The files that we download accumulate at times, and can make the browser not perform as fast as it should. We may also have many extensions installed, and there is one that is consuming more resources.

Other tricks to navigate faster have nothing to do with speeding up the connection, but with optimizing what we use every day. It is important to have in bookmarks bar accesses to what we visit the most every day, where we can even eliminate the name and leave only the icon of each website so that we can fit more things.

Editing the hosts file

You can speed up navigation to sites you access frequently, as long as they have a static or fixed IP address. For this you only need to relate their domain names and address in your hosts file. To edit it, go to C:WindowsSystem32. drivers, etc, and there will be the hosts file. Open it with Notepad, and there enter the data as follows, first the IP address and then the domain name:

251.45.110 google.com

240.229.174 instagram.com

240.229.35 facebook.com

250.188.206 youtube.com

Change DNS

Changing DNS can be a way to make resolutions faster. As we have seen before, each website has an associated IP address, and when typing the name of a page in the browser bar, the browser has to contact a DNS server to know to which IP to send the access request and download your data.

There are DNS that are faster than others. Depending on where you live, you may there are DNS that are better for you or worse. To do this, you can use programs like DNS Benchmark, which will tell you which are the fastest DNS.