Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, will receive his first payment in Bitcoin and Ethereum tomorrow

Although Adams joined the group of mayors who would be paid in Bitcoin, Information published by the City of New York indicates that the appropriation will be made in BTC Y ETH via Coinbase.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams will receive his first public office paycheck tomorrow at Bitcoin (BTC), as promised at the end of last 2021.

Adams’ first payment will be entirely in crypto

Although Adams had already anticipated that he was completely open to this possibility and that it would be something that was going to happen, this time it was the New York City mayor’s office that confirmed that this would become effective tomorrow, since it published on its website that the remuneration to the mayor will be made in cryptocurrencies through Coinbase.

An interesting tidbit is that most of Adams’s salary will be recorded in Bitcoin, but the official also requested that a portion of it be consigned to him in Ethereum (ETH), which denotes that the burgomaster would be in favor of cryptocurrencies as a technological / economic concept, instead of just being a fan and / or enthusiast of one in particular.

Let us keep in mind that at the time, when Adams confirmed that he was joining the growing group of public officials who would receive their payment in Bitcoin, he indicated that he would do so with his first three checks and added:

“New York is the center of the world and we want it to be the center of cryptocurrency and other financial innovation… Being at the forefront of such innovation will help us create jobs, improve our economy and continue to be a magnet for talent from around the world.” ”.

Promoting crypto education and blockchain

Many analysts and enthusiasts frame this fact as an achievement in general for the ecosystem of digital currencies, since it would give more visibility to these assets as a means of payment for products and services, even within an ecosystem as traditional as digital currencies. positions related to public administration.

It is worth noting that Adams, in addition to being an enthusiast of digital currencies, also insists on the importance of more and more people handling quality information about these assets and their underlying technology. In November of last year, the mayor asked to consider that children begin to become familiar with these issues from primary school, in order to promote greater adoption and understanding of these technologies at an early age.

Something similar occurs with the mayor of the city of Miami, Francis Suarez, who instead of defending education from primary school, insists on offering the possibility to workers and people interested in receiving remuneration for their work and services in Bitcoin. In this case, the official does define himself as an enthusiast of the main digital currency, defending its deflationary nature and the transparency of its network among its properties.

