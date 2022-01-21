Mayor of New York will receive salary in cryptocurrencies

January 20, 2022 | 4:38 p.m.

The mayor of New York, Eric Adams, confirmed that he will receive the payment of his salary through the cryptocurrencies bitcoin and ethereum.

Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the US, is the one who will carry out operations through direct deposits that will automatically transform money into cryptocurrencies.

We 💙 NYC!@NYCMayor receives his first paycheck in BTC & ETH using Coinbase Direct Deposit 👉https://t.co/1LIX5NXpZz Welcome to the future. pic.twitter.com/1ohVBGXEQH — Coinbase (@coinbase) January 20, 2022

“We are encouraged to see New York City Mayor Eric Adams accepting his first cryptocurrency paycheck,” Diogo Monica, president and co-founder of Anchorage Digital, told Bloomberg.

As mayor-elect, Adams promised receive your first three checks of payment in bitcoin and welcomed the development of a “NYC Coin” similar to that of Miami as a way to make New York a more crypto-friendly city.

For its part, the mayor’s office declined to say how long Adams plans to keep the cryptocurrencies, however, he confirmed that his gross salary of $9,924.66 would be deposited into an account with Coinbase.

It may interest you: Why do cryptocurrency investors prefer to move to Puerto Rico?

Limitations

However, what Adams can do as mayor to support cryptocurrency adoption is limited.

New York companies are subject to one of the regulatory regimes the strictest in the US over which it has no power, since it is controlled by the state.

“New York is the center of the world and we want it to be the center of cryptocurrency and other financial innovations (…) Being at the forefront of such innovation will help us create jobs, improve our economy and continue to be a magnet for talent from all over. the world,” the mayor said in a statement.

Adams also said that the city cannot pay employees directly in cryptocurrency due to the regulations from the US Department of Labor

Still, Adams has expressed his intentions to build a cryptocurrency hub in the US through “friendly competition” with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who also said he would receive his next paycheck in Bitcoin.

It may interest you: Rio de Janeiro will allocate reserves to cryptocurrencies