Mayor of NY will receive his first salary in bitcoin

EFE.- The Mayor of New York, Eric Admas, who took office on January 1, will receive his first salary in bitcoin this Friday, as indicated last November.

Adams said in a statement that his first paycheck, which will arrive tomorrow, will automatically be converted into the cryptocurrencies ethereum and bitcoin.

“New York is the center of the world and we want it to be the center of cryptocurrencies and other financial innovations“, affirmed Adams that in his message after being elected to the position —last November— he informed that You will receive your first three checks as mayor in bitcoin.

Adams then announced his intention to make the city the center of this fast-growing cryptocurrency industry and other innovative industries.

The Democrat’s comment was made in response to a tweet from the mayor of Miami, Republican Francis Suárez, who had been re-elected to a second term that same day and who then indicated that he would receive his next payment in bitcoins.

Before the funds are available, Mayor Adams’ First Paycheck Will Be Automatically Converted To Cryptocurrency Through Coinbase, a secure online platform for buying, selling, transferring and storing digital currency, the statement further stated.

Due to federal Department of Labor regulations, New York cannot pay employees in bitcoin, but, the statement explains, by using a cryptocurrency exchange, anyone paying in dollars can convert the funds before they are deposited into your account.

“This step by the mayor provides a leading example of how we can empower people through technology. with a more diverse set of options to manage your finances,” said Matt Fraser, director of the city’s technology office.

