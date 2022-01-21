MCS opens its first health services clinic in Corozal

This clinic will provide complete health services through family doctors and specialists in ophthalmology, dermatology, gynecology, orthopedics and hematology oncology.

This clinic also has available vaccination services, clinical laboratory, digital radiology and serves as a tracking center for COVID-19 samples.

The MCS medical service recently established an alliance with the Plaza del Carmen Diagnosis and Treatment Center to open its first Clinic of Excellence in Corozal.

It is an emergency center in the central region of the country that serves a population of around 250,000 people, between Corozal and neighboring towns.

In addition to the laboratory services, emergency room, pharmacy, vaccination, radiology center and medical specialists available at the center, the clinic will have nutrition consulting services exclusively for MCS members.

As of February 14, MCS members who suffer from conditions such as diabetes, weight control problems, obesity, high blood pressure and cancer, among others, may benefit from the services of a licensed nutritionist at the Clinic of Excellence in Corozal.

(Left-right) Dr Miguel Ortiz Bou, Dr Miguel Ortiz Caldero, Dr Nelson Serrano Torres, Hon Luis Garcia (Mayor Corozal) and Roberto Torres, MCS main operations officer.

“In Puerto Rico, two out of every 13 adults suffer from diabetes and the cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death. An interdisciplinary team that includes professionals who are experts in different clinical disciplines, including primary and specialty medical care, as well as pharmacy and nutrition, is essential to manage chronic conditions. This approach is the one that offers the ideal opportunity to improve clinical results in the short and long term”, explained Dr. Inés Hernández Roses, MCS chief medical officer.

In addition to nutrition consulting services, people with mild symptoms such as minor throat and ear infections, sinusitis and stomach, headache and muscle pain can be treated either in the emergency room or in the office of a specialist doctor of the clinic.

“On the island, many of the visits to emergency rooms in a hospital are not real emergencies, but urgent cases. Urgent care centers are important in relieving emergency room congestion and freeing up resources to care for the most serious and life-threatening conditions. This emergency center in Corozal fills the need for this type of service in the mountain region,” explained Dr. Hernández.

To this day, MCS continues to expand its presence throughout the island and through this alliance, they have reached the mountain region, since for them the priority is a healthy country to the extent that its population is provided with the Health services.

For his part, Dr. Miguel A. Ortiz Caldero, president of CDT Plaza del Carmen Medical Services, thanked MCS for its genuine commitment to contributing to the health of the population of Corozal. “Knowing that this clinic that I have led for so many years is now part of the vision of a leading health company like MCS fills me with great enthusiasm. But, above all, it reinforces the services we offer and contributes to this region having a complete multidisciplinary clinic”, he commented.

With this inauguration, which included the participation of the mayor of Corozal, honorable Luis Garcia, who addressed those present, MCS and the CDT Plaza del Carmen Medical Services reaffirm their commitment and desire to contribute to the country.

This clinic will provide complete health services through family doctors and specialists in ophthalmology, dermatology, gynecology, orthopedics and oncology hematology.

Similarly, the Clinic of Excellence has available vaccination services, clinical laboratory, digital radiology and serves as a tracking center for COVID-19 samples for the Municipality of Corozal. In this way, MCS insured residents of Corozal and surrounding towns will have easy access, and in one place, to all the services they need to keep their health under control.

This first MCS Clinic of Excellence is located on Highway 891, Km. 1.7 Bo. Town in Corozal and their phone numbers are 787.304.5206 and 787.859.8585.