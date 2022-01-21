Meat Loaf, Legendary ‘Bat Out of Hell’ Singer, Dies at 74

Drafting

Rock singer Meat Loaf died Thursday night at the age of 74, leaving behind one of the best-selling albums of all time: Bat Out Of Hell.

The news was confirmed by his family this Friday on the star’s Facebook page.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight having his wife Deborah by his side,” the message read.

the star sold 100 million albums worldwide.

He also appeared in movies like Fight Club, Rocky Horror Picture Show Y Wayne’s World.

“His daughters Pearl and Amanda and their closest friends have been with him for the past 24 hours,” the statement added.

The real name of the singer born in Dallas, United States, was Marvin Lee Aday, but he was also known as Michael.

However he got his nickname in two parts of his life.

Meat, which means “meat” in English, came to him from his father, who when he was born he said described him as being as red as meat.

Y Loaf, “cake”, was added to it by a high school football coach.

became famous with his trilogy Bat Out Of Hell, which sold millions around the world.

The first of the albums remains one of the 10 best-selling albums in history, along with some LP by Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston and The Eagles.

It was even adapted as a stage musical.

loaf released a series of albums in the late 1970s and 1980s, most notably Dead Ringer Y Midnight at the Lost and Found.

Health problems

Meat Loaf has struggled with illness and injury over the years.

in 1978 broke his leg jumping off a stage in Ottawa, Canada, and finished his tour in a wheelchair.

Too passed out on stage while performing in Pittsburgh in 2011 and during a concert in Canada in 2016.

Three years later, the star he broke his collarbone falling off the stage from an interview at a convention in Texas.