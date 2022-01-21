Meat Loaf, Legendary ‘Bat Out of Hell’ Singer, Dies at 74

Rock singer Meat Loaf died Thursday night at the age of 74, leaving behind one of the best-selling albums of all time: Bat Out Of Hell.

The news was confirmed by his family this Friday on the star’s Facebook page.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight having his wife Deborah by his side,” the message read.

the star sold 100 million albums worldwide.

