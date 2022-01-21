Mets announce Buck Showalter coaching staff for 2022

The Mets from New York hired as manager Buck Showalter and this will be your coaching staff for the season 2022 from Major Leagues – MLB.

The journalist Anthony DiComo, announced the coaching staff that the New York Mets will have for the upcoming 2022 Major League season, which will be headed by the experienced and veteran Buck Showalter, who will take the reins of this team that before the work stoppage paid good millions for Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha.

Technical Body

Bench Coach: Glenn Sherlock

1B Coach: Wayne Kirby

3B Coach: Joey Cora

Hitting Coach: Eric Chavez

Batting assistant: Jeremy Barnes

Pitching: Jeremy Hefner

Bullpen: Craig Bjornson

Hefner is the only one who remains on the Mets staff, for the rest, they are all new to the technical part of a New York team that will seek to surprise in 2022 and that surprise will be to fight for the World Series championship.

These are the names that the Mets decided for their coaching staff for the 2022 LA MLB season, where they will try to vindicate what they did last year and qualify for the postseason, where they were left in debt last year with Luis Rojas at the helm.

Record in 2021

The Mets during the Major Leagues last season left a record of 77 wins and 85 losses for an average of .414, remaining in third place in the Eastern Division of the National League.

