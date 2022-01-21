Mexican Gael Sandoval debuts with a goal in Australia

In a great way he debuted in Australia, with Wellington Phoenix, the Mexican Gael Sandoval, who scored a goal in the victory over Western United
Mexican player Gael Sandoval scored a goal in Wellington Phoenix’s 2-1 win over Western United, a match that marked his debut in Australian football.
In the corresponding match for the A-League, Sandoval had his first minutes with Wellington, a club with which he signed at the end of last December after not entering Chivas’ plans for Clausura 2022.
The former player from Mazatlan started the game as a starter and in the 16th minute he managed to open the scoring after receiving a pass from Gary Hooper inside the area that he took advantage of in an excellent way by taking a shot that was impossible for the Western United goalkeeper to stop.
Sandoval remained on the field until the 65th minute after being substituted. and his place was taken by Jaushua Sotirio. With their win against Western, Wellington is in eighth place in the standings with seven points and their next match will be against Melbourne Victory for the FFA Cup.
At the time, @WgtnPhoenixFC‘s Gael Sandoval averages a goal every 16 minutes in the @IsuzuUTE A-League.
– Isuzu UTE A-League (@aleaguemen) January 21, 2022