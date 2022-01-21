Mexico is the third country that requested the most tickets in 24 hours for Qatar

Midtime Editorial

01.20.2022





We make ourselves present! FIFA recognized Mexico as the third country that requested the most tickets for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. More than 1.2 million tickets have been requested by fans from around the world.

Conquering Qatar

As it was expected the country that most requested tickets for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar were the same hosts, followed by Argentina, Mexico, United States, United Arab Emirates, England, India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and France.

FIFA announced that more than 140,000 tickets were requested for the Grand Final which will take place on December 18 this year at the Iconic Stadium in Lusail. Similarly, they have already been requested 80,000 tickets for the opening match.

The first sale period ends on February 8, 2022 at 1:00 pm Doha time (4:00 am CDMX) and until then fans are free to submit their ticket requests. FIFA clarified that during this initial sale phase It does not matter if the request is sent on the first day or the last, because the tickets will be assigned after the closing of the period.

All requests that will be notified of the result obtained (successful, partially successful, failed) on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, along with the steps to follow and the payment deadline. FIFA.com/tickets is the only official site where tickets can be ordered.

*It should be noted that in the 2014 Brazil worldcup they flocked around 33 thousand Mexican fans, while four years later for Russia 2018 the tricolor fans were present displaying a total of 44 thousand fans about.