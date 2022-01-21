Miler Bolaños ‘tried to terminate’ his contract with Shanghai Shenhua, but now he has to appear in February | Ecuadorians Abroad | sports

The Ecuadorian offensive player showed his desire to return to Emelec, a cast with which he won a three-time national championship.

Ecuadorian striker Miler Bolaños He said this Thursday that “they tried to terminate” his contract with the Shanghai Shenhua, Chinese Super League team with whom he signed in 2020, since he had the possibility of returning to Ecuadorian soccer. However, he failed to reach an agreement with the Asian cast and must appear in February to fulfill his contractual relationship.

“Yes, there were possibilities of returning to the country. In Mexico there was also talk, but I still have one more year of contract in China. Tried to terminate but failed. Now I have to go back there in February”, declared the killer, who is currently in the Main Port of Ecuador training in Guayaquil Sport so as not to lose physical shape.

Bolaños was also honest about his desire to return to Emelec, with which he won a three-time national championship. The footballer did not want the club to pay for his transfer and prefers to wait until his employment relationship with Shanghai Shenhua ends in order to start negotiations “as a free player”.

“I told them I have one more year on my contract. He didn’t want them to pay for the transfer, so we reached an agreement to wait another year and then negotiate as a free player. This way everything can be easier, because a loan or a purchase would be directly negotiated”, he indicated.

He also adds that “the messages of support and affection” he receives from the electric fans “motivates him to come back”. “I hope to be with Emelec as soon as possible,” he declared in dialogue with the journalist Juan Francisco Rueda.

THERE IS HOPE TO COME BACK! 🤩 Miller Bolaños on his return to #CSE 🔵🔵 “I didn’t want them to pay a transfer that was going to cost them, we reached an agreement that I would complete my contract year there (China 🇨🇳) and then be able to negotiate” Will have to wait until 2023 pic.twitter.com/k2H9pWrM6v – Juan Francisco Rueda (@juanfranrueda_) January 20, 2022

Finally, Bolaños does not rule out returning to the Ecuadorian soccer team, a team for which he is always “available.”

“It is always good to be in the National Team. I made the decision to go to China for a family issue, but I am always available for the National Team”, he concluded. (D)