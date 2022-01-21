Millionaire after turning his selfies into NFTs as a joke

Screenshot : Open Sea

What started as a hobby, taking a selfie since 2017, has ended up completely changing the life of a 22-year-old university student. His collection of daily selfies has made him a millionaire after converting them into non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as part of a joke.

His name: Sultan Gustaf Al Ghozali, a computer science student from Semarang, Central Java, that from the age of 18 he had dedicated himself to taking a daily selfie in front of his computer. Sultan, after learning about cryptocurrencies, blockchains, and NFTs, had the idea to create a humorous collection of NFTs based on those photos of his face.

As he explained to the media:

I was thinking it would be fun if one of the collectors picked up my face. I never thought anyone would want to buy the selfies so I just priced them at $3 [0.00001 ETH].

Apparently, the young man began coining his selfies as NFTs on January 1 through the NFT platform OpenSea in a collection titled Ghozali Everyday. However, it was not until several days after the collection began to go viral online after Indonesian celebrity chef Arnold Poernomo and other prominent NFT collectors ran into with Ghozali’s “joke”.

Screenshot : Open Sea

What happened then? That once “crypto influencers” started promoting collectibles, sales skyrocketed. The price of Ghozali’s NFT selfies rose at one point to a high of 0.9 ETH each, or around $3,000. In fact, yesterday the collection had a total traded volume of 381 ETH, or more than $1.2 million. Gustaf could not believe it, as he showed in his tweets:

Uploading my photo to nft lol. I can’t believe people bought my #NFT photo. 35 already sold in one day.

Today I sold over 230+ and so far I don’t understand why they want to buy me #NFT pics! But I thank you for 5 years of effort that were worth it.

Today, with his face making international headlines around the world and with growing interest in his NFTs, Ghozali asks only that people be respectful with their portraits:

You can do anything but please don’t abuse my photos or my parents [estarán] very disappointed [de] my. I believe in you, so take care of my photos.

TO As with other new crypto-related millionaires around the world, Ghozali’s newfound wealth has attracted the attention of local tax authorities, who reached out to him via Twitter to remind you obligations.

“It will be the first time I pay taxes in my life,” he says. By the way, she hasn’t even told her parents, “I still don’t have the courage to tell my parents, I don’t know how to tell them about the money ”, ditch. [Petapixel]