MLB rejects TB and Montreal proposal

ST. PETERSBURG – Major League Baseball’s executive council rejected the Rays’ “Sister Cities” proposal Thursday, two years and seven months after giving the club preliminary approval of the idea of playing half a season at home in Tampa Bay and the other in Montreal.
With the split-season option ruled out, the Rays’ future is unclear beyond the expiration of the deal with Tropicana Field after the 2027 season. In a statement released by the team, principal owner Stu Sternberg said the news was disappointing.
“There is virtue in pursuing something you believe in and I am proud of our efforts. I am convinced that these years of searching and studying will lead to something positive for our organization,” said Sternberg. “Our goal is, and always has been, for the Rays to thrive here in Tampa Bay, now and for generations to come.”
Additionally, the club said in a statement: “Although the future is uncertain at this point, the Rays will continue to energize the community through the magic of Rays baseball at Tropicana Field through the 2027 season.”
The Rays had been exploring the shared-campaign plan since the MLB executive council gave permission to do so in June 2019, when Commissioner Rob Manfred said the goal was “to preserve baseball in Tampa, but improve the club’s economy around the world.” general when playing games in Montreal.” However, Manfred said at the time there was “no commitment on the part of the owners to approve the plan.” The Rays formally asked the executive council for permission at the owners’ meeting in November.
The proposal involved the construction of two new stadiums; One outdoors in the Tampa Bay area and one in Montreal. The Rays would have held their workouts in the Tampa Bay area before splitting regular-season games evenly. The Rays proposed the idea as innovative and positive for both metropolitan areas, mentioning that it would increase tourism, business and cultural connections between the two markets.
The Rays, who normally have one of the lowest attendances in the majors, have been trying to secure a stadium in the Tampa Bay area for nearly 15 years. Before the “Sister Cities” concept, they failed to reach an agreement with Hillsborough County in 2018, with a nearly $900 million stadium proposal in Ybor City. They were also unsuccessful with another plan in 2009, for a stadium at the waterfront Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg.