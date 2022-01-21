MLB rejects TB and Montreal proposal

The Rays had been exploring the shared-campaign plan since the MLB executive council gave permission to do so in June 2019, when Commissioner Rob Manfred said the goal was “to preserve baseball in Tampa, but improve the club’s economy around the world.” general when playing games in Montreal.” However, Manfred said at the time there was “no commitment on the part of the owners to approve the plan.” The Rays formally asked the executive council for permission at the owners’ meeting in November.