More revelations from Georgina Rodríguez about her life with Cristiano Ronaldo: how is the relationship with her children and football

Georgina Rodríguez spoke about the relationship she has with the children of Cristiano Ronaldo (@georginagio)

While he continues to promote his documentary, which can be seen in Netflix starting next thursday January 27th, the model Georgina Rodriguez continues to reveal intimate aspects of his life with the footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, with whom he has been in a relationship for six years and they have formed a large family. Beyond what he exposes on his social networks, the influencer of Argentine roots spoke about her relationship with her children.

“Neither Cristiano nor I consider Alana to be my only daughter. My children are the four and all four call me mom. What happens is that many things are published on the Internet that are not true. That’s just one more thing people don’t know”, commented Gio in an interview with The country.

Christian Y Georgina They will be parents again in the coming months. Last October, with a message on social networks, they surprised the world by announcing that the Spanish model is pregnant with twins, which will be added to Christian jr., Twins Matthew Y Eve, Y Alana Martina.

Georgina Rodriguez whenever she can go to soccer stadiums to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play (Photo: Getty Images)

Among other intimacies, Georgina has acknowledged that, despite He is in a relationship with one of the best soccer players in historyHe doesn’t know anything about football. “I was never interested in soccer when I was little. I was interested in ballet and going to the country for a bit. It started to interest me later because I am interested in what my partner does, but I’m not a soccer fan and the truth is that at home we don’t talk about football because I have no idea”, he acknowledged.

the couple of CR7 He also considers that he has the ability to find happiness in simple things, such as “go to the field with a sheet to eat a chorizo ​​sandwich” because she herself has explained on other occasions that she knows what it is to have nothing and what it is to have everything.

“I am a very positive person, more than ambitious or calculating. Life is much simpler than all that and in the end I think things are going well for me because I do not act with envy, with greed or with evil. So if you’re lucky the road will take you to places. But of course I’m happy and I feel very fulfilled, “he said.

