Muguruza attributes his elimination to the covid cases in his team

The number three in the world, Garbiñe Muguruza, attributed part of the blame for his early Australian Open elimination this Thursday to the cases of covid-19 in his team, which would have decimated his preparation for the Grand Slam.

The Spanish-Venezuelan started among the favorites in Melbourne after a remarkable season that culminated in her victory at the WTA Finals. But she was surprised in the second round by the veteran French Alize Cornet (6-3, 6-3).

In a press conference after his defeat, Muguruza revealed that much of his team had contracted covid-19 recently, which affected their preparation.

“It’s been a pretty stressful start to the year for my team. They all had covid before coming. We were separated for fifteen days,” he said.

“It has been hard to prepare to come to Australia and play and perform well. It has been a bit complicated. Physically I didn’t feel at my best“Added the tennis player, who revealed that she had to train alone during her team’s time of isolation.

“Although I have had time here to prepare and everything, I think that the combination of everything has not helped me,” said the Spanish-Venezuelan.

Muguruza acknowledged that his performance was not adequate in the match, with an inefficient service and even 33 unforced errors.

“It’s a tough day,” Muguruza acknowledged. «My service was not there, my shots were not either, tactically I think I wasn’t making the right decisions. And I also think my aggressive game was not that aggressive today.”

“And above all, she played very well, a very solid game,” he said praising his opponent.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!