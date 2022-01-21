National team arrived late in Indianapolis

The selection arrived at their destination at around 3 in the morning after a series of delays due to the complicated weather conditions that led to the delay of the flight that would take them from Houston, Texas, to Indianapolis.

Houston was a huge obstacle for the national team. A tornado warning prevented the flight that would take them to their next destination from leaving on time, but that was not the only thing. Heavy rain led George Bush International Airport to suspend all flights, so the team had to wait for several hours before reaching their final destination.

The team arrived in Indianapolis at around 3 in the morning where, as usual, they had the warmth and welcome of several Salvadoran fans who waited several hours to greet the members of the squad.

Under the command of coach Hugo Pérez, the team will have a camp in which they will play a friendly match against a USL team and will also get used to inclement weather, the same with which they will play the qualifying game against the United States.