NBA – Chris Duarte, with 11 points, helps the visiting Pacers defeat the Lakers

The Indiana Pacers undressed this Wednesday the miseries of the Los Angeles Lakers, who failed on their court against one of the worst teams in the league and once again showed themselves to be an extremely weak and inconsistent team (111-104).

The Pacers, third from the bottom in the East and who had only won one of their last ten games, swept the Angelenos in the last quarter (24-35) and shattered the illusions of some Lakers who arrived with renewed hope after their victory Monday against the Utah Jazz (101-95).

Little or nothing remains of that optimism in a Lakers with their project of veteran stars in very low hours and with their coach, Frank Vogel, on the tightrope.

An exceptional Caris LeVert, with 22 points in the last quarter for a total of 30 points and 8 rebounds, was in charge, together with Domantas Sabonis (triple-double of 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists) to inflict on the Lakers one of the most painful defeats of his season.

LeBron James pulled the bandwagon again (30 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists), but it was not enough for the Lakers who lost the battle for the rebound (40 versus 48) and who showed many problems in their aim (5 of 17 attempts for Russell Westbrook and 0-for-5 on 3-pointers for Carmelo Anthony).

Dominican Chris Duarte played 32 minutes for the Pacers in which he had 11 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal and a block.